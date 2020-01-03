Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDRBF. Barclays set a $2.30 price objective on Bombardier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bombardier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

BDRBF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Bombardier has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.27.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

