Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLBD. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $606.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.04. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

