Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 1% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $12,202.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,438,980 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.