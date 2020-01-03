Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, 5,220 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 169,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,908,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,102 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

