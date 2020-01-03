Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, 5,220 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 169,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.
Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGB)
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.