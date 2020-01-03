BitGreen Price Tops $0.0897 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $900,283.00 and $3,628.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022123 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003686 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.02407806 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,036,218 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.