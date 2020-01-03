Bitcore Hits Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $496.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.01813872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.02992525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00571813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00680147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,020,487 coins and its circulating supply is 17,519,528 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

