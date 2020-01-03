Bitcoin Interest Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $504,584.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00388797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00111159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001318 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Exrates and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.