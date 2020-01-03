BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Cap of $5.93 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $102,160.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.62 or 0.05938166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

