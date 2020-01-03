BidaskClub Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.57.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
