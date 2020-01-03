BidaskClub Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $205,226.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.