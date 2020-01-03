BidaskClub Lowers Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $352.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

