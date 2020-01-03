BidaskClub Lowers Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Renasant stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

