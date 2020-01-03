BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) Trading Up 0.4%

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,629.50 ($34.59) and last traded at GBX 2,620 ($34.46), approximately 5,996 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 18,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,610 ($34.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,561.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,641.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

About BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.