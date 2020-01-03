BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

BRBR stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

