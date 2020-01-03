Beacon (BECN) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $112,156.00 and $216.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00699969 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,247,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,942 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.