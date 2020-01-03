Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) fell 21.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04), 433,758 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.51 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and a PE ratio of -27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.17.

Battle of Long Tan Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

