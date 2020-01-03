Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Receives $54.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of CIB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 125,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bancolombia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

