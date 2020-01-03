Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Trading Down 1.5%

Axion Ventures Inc (CVE:AXV) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

Axion Ventures Company Profile (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions.

