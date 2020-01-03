Avjennings (ASX:AVJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 77,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.62 ($0.44).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avjennings Company Profile (ASX:AVJ)

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

