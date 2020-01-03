Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Shares Down 1.3%

Autosports Group Ltd (ASX:ASG)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.47 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.50 ($1.06), 19,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 263,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.52 ($1.08).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23.

About Autosports Group (ASX:ASG)

Autosports Group Limited operates in the retail automotive industry in Australia. It engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distribution of finance and insurance products; and provision of motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Leichhardt, Australia.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Autosports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autosports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.