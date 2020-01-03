Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.19. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 17,686 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

