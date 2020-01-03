ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ATNI. National Securities began coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ATN International stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 69,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 144.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

