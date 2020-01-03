ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASBFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.