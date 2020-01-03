Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ardor has a total market cap of $38.27 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007166 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.