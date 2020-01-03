Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 498,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,441. The company has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

