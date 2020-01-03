Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $16.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.03 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. 2,187,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,819. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 469,963 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aramark by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

