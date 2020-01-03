Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $300.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average is $231.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,304.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

