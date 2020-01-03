Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.50.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $300.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.75 and its 200-day moving average is $231.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,304.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $300.60.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
