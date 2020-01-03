Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.24. 24,334,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,447,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,332.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.92.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

