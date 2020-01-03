Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) Trading Up 100%

Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC) was up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Apotheca Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBDC)

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc develops cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company is based in the United States.

