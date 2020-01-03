Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 53,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

