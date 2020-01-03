Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Down 0.1%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08, 110,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,560,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last ninety days. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,841,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

