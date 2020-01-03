Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.96. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $2,361,966.96. Also, CAO David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $11,168,647 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 33.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 349.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,659,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 97.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,043 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

