Analyzing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Temenos (NASDAQ:TMNSF)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlassian and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 6 11 0 2.65 Temenos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlassian currently has a consensus price target of $141.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Atlassian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Temenos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlassian and Temenos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $1.21 billion 12.38 -$637.62 million ($0.17) -722.82 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Atlassian shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -24.95% -2.76% -0.65% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlassian beats Temenos on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. In addition, the company offers other tools, such as Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. It has a strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers. It also offers funds and securities solutions; financial crime solutions, which combat financial crime for banks, and large and small businesses; payment solutions; and risk and compliance solutions that enable financial institutions to navigate the regulatory landscape. In addition, the company provides CorporateSuite products for corporate banking needs; FundSuite, a fund administration software for fund accounting, portfolio accounting, and investor servicing and transfer agency activities; IslamicSuite services for Islamic banking; InclusiveBankingSuite, an integrated banking software solution for microfinance institutions and community banks; RetailSuite, an integrated banking software solution for retail banks; and WealthSuite, an integrated software solution for wealth managers. Further, it offers technology products, such as data, design, integration, interaction, and platform. Additionally, the company provides customer support, cloud banking, expert, and training services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

