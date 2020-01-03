Analysts Set Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $161.53

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.19.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE SPOT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. Spotify has a twelve month low of $108.59 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Spotify’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

