Analysts Set Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) PT at $25.00

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

