Analysts Set El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Target Price at $55.33

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE EE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 301,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,928. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

