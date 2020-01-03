Analysts Set BP plc (NYSE:BP) Target Price at $46.86

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $284,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 67,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 48.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 262,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,142. The company has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

