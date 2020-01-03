Analysts Set Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Target Price at $11.80

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

IOTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of IOTS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 498,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,309. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $257.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. Analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,880.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 374,346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $165,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 482,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

