Analysts Set $16.00 Price Target for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

