Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce $88.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $89.00 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $68.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $323.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.70 million to $324.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $399.66 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 290,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,848. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

