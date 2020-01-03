Analysts Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. QuinStreet posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,480 shares of company stock worth $3,310,192. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 400,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.