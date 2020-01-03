Analysts Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $964.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to announce $964.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $967.20 million and the lowest is $961.96 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $911.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.09. 1,593,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,532. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

