Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $1.09 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $550,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $1.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.39 million, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $68.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,463 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,368,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.71. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

