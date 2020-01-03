Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 9,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,432. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 849.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

