Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $122.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.40 million and the highest is $125.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $107.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $446.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.70 million to $456.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $493.05 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $507.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,740. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 376.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 17.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

