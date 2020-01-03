Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.81 EPS

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the lowest is ($2.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($5.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($4.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In other news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,686. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.