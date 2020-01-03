Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.95. 4,398,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,720. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

