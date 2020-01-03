Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.05 Million

Brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce sales of $114.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.68 million and the highest is $114.55 million. 8X8 posted sales of $89.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $439.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.95 million to $441.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $540.16 million, with estimates ranging from $528.40 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EGHT. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 1,622,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,498. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

