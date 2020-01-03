Analysts Anticipate SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.27 Million

Brokerages expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to post sales of $53.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $205.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $217.72 million, with estimates ranging from $210.50 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

