Analysts Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.67 Million

Brokerages expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report $39.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $67.54 million. Regenxbio reported sales of $40.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year sales of $59.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.93 million, with estimates ranging from $169.67 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 89.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter worth $216,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. 7,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,695. Regenxbio has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

