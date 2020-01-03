Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 130,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.